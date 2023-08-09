With that being said, let's continue with our Ohio State preview as TKR spoke with Alex Gleitman of Buckeye Huddle to learn more about the Buckeyes.

With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season.

Not a The Knight Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The ROUND TABLE FORUM!

Ohio State's greatest strength is the skill positions on offense. At wide receiver, they have elite talent led by two projected 2024 first-round draft picks, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. At running back they go at least five deep, with Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson leading the way. The weakness of the Ohio State team is more so just question marks right now about the offensive line and the defense. The defense just hasn't been great the past few years, especially against strong competition, so while I think they will be better, I still don't know for sure. The offensive line replaces three starters that went to the NFL (center and two tackles) and the depth in the room isn't great. We still don't know who starts at one of the tackle spots and center so while the O-line and defense may end up being strong this year, they are big question marks at the moment.

Ohio State's expectations are what they always are: Beat Michigan, win the Big Ten, make the College Football Playoff, and compete for a national championship.

What is the biggest difference between last year’s Ohio State team and this one?

The difference is there was way more known about last year's team than this year's. We knew what we were getting in CJ Stroud at quarterback. We knew the offensive line would be strong. This year, Ohio State has a new quarterback and three new starters on the offensive line, just to name a few of the "unknowns", so it's a lot harder to be confident going into a year where there is a tough schedule (at Notre Dame, at Wisconsin, at Michigan, home vs. Penn State) that the Buckeyes will be the Buckeyes.

Who do you think is poised for a breakthrough season?

4. The easy answer is Kyle McCord, who is likely to win the quarterback job. It's hard not to put up big numbers under Ryan Day in that position. But I'll be a bit bolder and say that defensive end Jack Sawyer is poised for a big year. I think he finally lives up to the five-star billing now that they have him settled at the defensive end versus the hybrid "Jack" position they moved him to last season.

What would mark a successful season for Ohio State?

That is a loaded question because there are some fans that think anything less than a national title would be considered a failure. That said, the more rational answer is that a successful season would include beating Michigan, winning the Big Ten, and making the College Football Playoff.

What is your season-long prediction for Ohio State?

I actually don't think this is going to be a great year for Ohio State for their standards. I think the ceiling is 13-0 and going to the CFP, but I think the floor could be 9-3, which is something I can't remember I've ever said. I see somewhere in the middle and will predict that the Buckeyes go 10-2. I have a weird feeling that with a less-experienced team, they lose a close one at Notre Dame early on, and then I think they drop another game to either Wisconsin, Penn State, or Michigan along the way. That record probably still puts them into a New Year's Six bowl but would be considered a big failure for the fan base.