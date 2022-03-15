Behind Enemy Lines: Notre Dame basketball edition
In order to get an inside look at Rutgers men's basketball's First Four matchup against Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament, TKR connected with Inside ND Sports writer Tyler James who covers the Fighting Irish.
Rutgers faces Notre Dame on Wednesday night at 9:10 p.m. at UD Arena in Dayton, OH.
Rutgers and Notre Dame meet Wednesday night in the First Four game in Dayton. What is the general feeling from coach Mike Brey, the coaches, and the fans about the No. 11 seed and where the Irish are for the tournament?
The first feeling from Notre Dame's team was relief. After losing to Virginia Tech and the way the weekend played out across the country, the Irish realized they were a much closer call on the bubble than anticipated a week ago.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news