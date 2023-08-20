Behind Enemy Lines: Maryland Football Edition
With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season.
With that being said, let's continue with our Maryland preview as TKR spoke with Scott Greene of Terrapin Sports Report to learn more about the Terrapins.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ICYMI: Northwestern | Temple | Virginia Tech | Michigan | Wisconsin | Michigan State | Indiana | Iowa | Penn State
Not a The Knight Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The ROUND TABLE FORUM!
What are Maryland’s expectations going into the season?
For the first time under Mike Locksley, it seems that the team has true Big Ten championship aspirations. In past years, coaches and players have lamented in the preseason that the goal is to win the conference, but one never got the sense that they necessarily believed what they were saying. Fast forward to year five under Locksley and the team enters their opener coming off of back-to-back winning seasons in which they won each of their last two bowl games. Throw in the fact that they return one of the top quarterbacks in the league in Taulia Tagovailoa, a 1,000-yard rusher in Roman Hemby, and an improved defense that returns its leading tackler (Beau Brade) from a season ago and there is plenty of reason to be optimistic. With all of that said the Big Ten East remains arguably the toughest division in all of college football. The Terps will play three teams in Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State who are all ranked in the preseason top 25. Winning the Big Ten would be a daunting task, but given their out-of-conference schedule and the way their conference slate sets up, nine wins are not out of the realm of reality. If the Terps were able to get to nine wins, especially if that included another bowl victory, I think most inside the program, as well as most Maryland fans, would see that as a huge success.
What would you say Maryland’s greatest strength and weakness is?
Maryland's greatest strength this season is probably at the skill positions on offense. They return an honorable mention All-Big Ten quarterback, a 1,000-yard rusher, and their two leading receivers from a year ago Jeshaun Jones and Corey Dyches. Throw in Antwain 'Baby Bus' Littleton and Colby McDonald at RB and portal transfers Kaden Prather (West Virginia) and Tyrese Chambers (FIU) at wideout and new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has a plethora of weapons to work with.
With all of that said the Terps' biggest weakness is also likely on the same side of the ball along the offensive line. After losing three starters along the line to the NFL and another that transferred to LSU this offseason, the Terps will have a completely new-look offensive line in 2023. The lone returning starter, DJ Glaze, will slide over from right tackle to left tackle. North Carolina Central transfer Corey Bullock should start at left guard while DII Frostburg transfer Gottlieb Ayedze should start at right tackle. Another portal transfer, Michael Purcell, is battling it out with returning lineman Aric Harris for the starting center spot while returning interior lineman Amilio Moran looks to be the frontrunner to land the starting right guard spot. The talent is all there for the Terps at the skill positions, but if Maryland wants to have one of the most high-powered offenses in the country this season they will need the offensive line to gel quickly and get adjusted to life in the Big Ten in a hurry.
What is the biggest difference between last year’s Maryland team and this one?
The biggest differences from this year's team to last year's team will be in the trenches. The Terps will be starting four newcomers along the offensive line. But the Terps will have a totally new-look defensive front also. Maryland lost starting defensive lineman Ami Finau to graduation and Mosiah Nasili-Kite transferred to Auburn. Both were honorable mention All-Big Ten last season. Also, gone is starting edge rusher Durell Nchami who was second on the team in tackles for loss and third in sacks. Returning defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote should step into one of the vacant tackle spots while Tennessee transfer Jordan Phillips is likely to man the nose position. Maryland also brought in FCS All-American edge rusher Donnell Brown with the expectation that they could pencil him into the starting edge position, but he's in a battle with former Rivals four-star and FSU edge rusher Quashon Fuller for the spot. How quickly this group can pick everything up and get used to playing together will go a long way in determining how far this team can go.
What would mark a successful season for Maryland?
I think eight wins is the floor for what would be considered a successful season, likely with another bowl win. That would keep the momentum going with three straight winning seasons and three straight bowl wins, something the Terps haven't done since....well, never! Still, the schedule is set up to give the Terps a chance at nine wins. I think that would mark a very successful season. 10 wins? Well, that would likely mean a win over one of Michigan, Ohio State, or Penn State. Get to double-digit wins with a win over a top-10 opponent and they will be packing "The Shell," as Locksley likes to call Maryland Stadium, like they have not done since the early Friedgen years.
What is your season-long prediction for Maryland?
I think the Terps will likely go 3-0 in non-conference play with a huge game in East Lansing to open Big Ten play. If they can knock off a Sparty team that was decimated by the loss of their starting QB and top WR in the offseason, they would likely have some real momentum with a home game versus Indiana in Week 5. At that point, the Terps could be ranked heading into a huge road game at Ohio State. The Terps are not likely to win at The Horseshoe, but if they can get to 5-0 they should have a real shot at nine regular-season wins. I think the most likely scenario is eight or nine wins, including a bowl win.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board