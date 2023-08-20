With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season. With that being said, let's continue with our Maryland preview as TKR spoke with Scott Greene of Terrapin Sports Report to learn more about the Terrapins. -------------------------------------------------------------- ICYMI: Northwestern | Temple | Virginia Tech | Michigan | Wisconsin | Michigan State | Indiana | Iowa | Penn State

What are Maryland’s expectations going into the season? For the first time under Mike Locksley, it seems that the team has true Big Ten championship aspirations. In past years, coaches and players have lamented in the preseason that the goal is to win the conference, but one never got the sense that they necessarily believed what they were saying. Fast forward to year five under Locksley and the team enters their opener coming off of back-to-back winning seasons in which they won each of their last two bowl games. Throw in the fact that they return one of the top quarterbacks in the league in Taulia Tagovailoa, a 1,000-yard rusher in Roman Hemby, and an improved defense that returns its leading tackler (Beau Brade) from a season ago and there is plenty of reason to be optimistic. With all of that said the Big Ten East remains arguably the toughest division in all of college football. The Terps will play three teams in Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State who are all ranked in the preseason top 25. Winning the Big Ten would be a daunting task, but given their out-of-conference schedule and the way their conference slate sets up, nine wins are not out of the realm of reality. If the Terps were able to get to nine wins, especially if that included another bowl victory, I think most inside the program, as well as most Maryland fans, would see that as a huge success. What would you say Maryland’s greatest strength and weakness is? Maryland's greatest strength this season is probably at the skill positions on offense. They return an honorable mention All-Big Ten quarterback, a 1,000-yard rusher, and their two leading receivers from a year ago Jeshaun Jones and Corey Dyches. Throw in Antwain 'Baby Bus' Littleton and Colby McDonald at RB and portal transfers Kaden Prather (West Virginia) and Tyrese Chambers (FIU) at wideout and new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has a plethora of weapons to work with. With all of that said the Terps' biggest weakness is also likely on the same side of the ball along the offensive line. After losing three starters along the line to the NFL and another that transferred to LSU this offseason, the Terps will have a completely new-look offensive line in 2023. The lone returning starter, DJ Glaze, will slide over from right tackle to left tackle. North Carolina Central transfer Corey Bullock should start at left guard while DII Frostburg transfer Gottlieb Ayedze should start at right tackle. Another portal transfer, Michael Purcell, is battling it out with returning lineman Aric Harris for the starting center spot while returning interior lineman Amilio Moran looks to be the frontrunner to land the starting right guard spot. The talent is all there for the Terps at the skill positions, but if Maryland wants to have one of the most high-powered offenses in the country this season they will need the offensive line to gel quickly and get adjusted to life in the Big Ten in a hurry.