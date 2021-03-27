THE SKINNY: Loyola Chicago and Oregon State are a battle of two hot teams. In their last game Loyola Chicago stunned Illinois who many were picking to have the easiest path of all the 1 seeds to reach the final 4. Loyola Chicago is led by two seniors, Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson, who both reached the final 4 four years ago when they started for the 2017 Ramblers as freshman. Oregon State has also been on a roll beating tourney teams Oregon, UCLA, and Colorado in route to a PAC 12 championship, and then also upsetting Tennessee and Oklahoma State in their first two tourney games.

Villanova versus Baylor

THE SKINNY: Villanova were a team many were picking for a first round upset vs Winthrop. They are missing their top player for the rest of the year in Conor Gillespie, but continue to roll on. Villanova is an old team with NCAA tourney experience, and a championship head coach in Jay Wright. I think that experience becomes a factor today, and they are able to keep this one close vs an elite Baylor team.

THE PICK: Villanova +7.5

Oral Roberts versus Arkansas

THE SKINNY: Oral Roberts came into this tourney as a team many expected to get blown out in their first game. They shocked the Ohio State Buckeyes in overtime, and then continued their Cinderella story by stunning Florida in the round of 32. Arkansas has won both their games, but neither win looked all that convincing, I'll take the hot team with the points here.

THE PICK: Oral Roberts +11.5

Syracuse versus Houston

THE SKINNY: Houston’s number one strength is scoring the basketball, but the question for this game is if they can do what a lot of teams struggle to do and break down Syracuse’s patented 2-3 zone. Syracuse has been led by coach's son Buddy Boeheim the first two games as he continues to pour in 3’s while his dad watches on from the sideline. Houston isn’t a team known for their defense so it will be interesting to see how they try to slow him down.

THE PICK: Syracuse +7