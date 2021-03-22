THE SKINNY: Creighton had a great start to the year staying in the top part of the big east conference most of the season. Recently their coach came under fire for a comment he made and was ultimately let go. The Bluejays have not looked like the same team since, almost falling to 12 seed UCSB in the first round. I think Jason Preston and the Ohio Bobcats have enough offense to stick around in the game and might ultimately win it down the stretch.

Michigan versus LSU

THE SKINNY: LSU advanced passed St. Bonaventure in the first round of this NCAA tourney. Throughout the game St. Bonaventure's missed a lot of open shots, and a couple of the LSU Tigers star players got into foul trouble early. If they come out the same way I don’t think Michigan will let them hang around in the game until they figure it out.

THE PICK: Michigan FH -2

Colorado versus Florida State

THE SKINNY: Many peoples upset pick of the tourney was the 12 seeded red hot big east champs Georgetown to upset the Colorado Boulders. Colorado heard none of that as they came out at a historic pace shooting 11-17 from three-point range in the first half. Florida St. in their opening game was 0-9 from three in their win over UNCG. The three-point shot may just be the difference in this one.

THE PICK: Colorado FH ML

Maryland versus Alabama

THE SKINNY: As I’ve said in a previous article you never know which Maryland team is going to show up. They played up to their competition in their first game, and thanks to a horrible night shooting from UConn find themselves in the round of 32 vs Alabama. Alabama came out slow vs Iona on Saturday, but was able to pull away late. I think they got their scare for the tourney and show why they were the SEC champs in this game.

THE PICK: Alabama -5.5

USC versus Kansas

THE SKINNY: Both USC and Kansas let their higher seed opponents hang around in their first matchups of the tourney. USC is led by big man and future top 5 NBA pick, Evan Mobley, who’s 17 point and 11 rebounds was enough to get his team past Drake. He also contributed heavily on the defensive end blocking three shots, and altering countless others. Kansas has a smaller starting lineup then most teams, and I don’t think they will be able to slow down the 7-footer.

THE PICK: USC ML