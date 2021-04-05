Beer Belly Frank makes his 2021 NCAA National Championship picks
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
Table Name
|OVERALL RECORD
|MONEYLINE
|AGAINST THE SPREAD
|OVER/UNDERS
|
12-15
|
1-3
|
9-10
|
2-2
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news