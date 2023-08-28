Allison Lowrey recorded the program’s first hat trick since 2019 as the Scarlet Knights dismantled the FDU Knights by a final score of 7-0 before a crowd of 652 at Yurcak Field. Looking to correct the late-game mistakes from their most recent two games, Rutgers made quick work of their intra-state opponent in a match that they controlled from start to finish. On a cool, breezy night, Rutgers came out hot, quickly pressuring in the FDU zone, with the initial goal coming just 2:22 into the match when Gia Vicari got her first tally as a Scarlet Knight. Taking a feed from Riley Tiernan, Vicari did not rush the shot, and instead patiently considered her options before putting it past FDU starting goalkeeper Katie Leckonby for a quick 1-0 lead. For Tiernan, it was the twentieth assist of her college career.

Just over two minutes later it was Vicari again, this time making an accurate pass to Lowrey, who fired it to the bottom right of the goal for a 2-0 lead at 4:27. But the Scarlet Knights were far from done. Just some four and a half minutes later, when Leckonby created a misplay error in front of the FDU goal, she gave up the ball to Tiernan, who quickly sidestepped the goalkeeper and calmly rolled it into the yawning net at 8:57 for a 3-0 lead. Right before the half ended, talented freshman Ashley Baran, who has been impressive in her first three games as a Scarlet Knight, made the score 4-0 at 43:00 with her first collegiate goal as she chipped it past Leckonby to the far side of the FDU net.

The Scarlet Knights amassed nine shots in a first half that saw them swarming the FDU net, with eight other potential chances thwarted by offsides infractions. To start the second half, the FDU Knights changed goalkeepers, as freshman Marie Jakobsen entered the match in an effort to stop the bleeding. But it didn’t. With assists by Tiernan and Vicari, Lowrey picked up her second goal of the match at 56:12 to stake Rutgers to a 5-0 lead. Just three minutes later, Lowrey rang up the hat trick with a header at 59:38, extending the Scarlet Knights’ lead to 6-0.

