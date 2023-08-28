Battle of the Knights Results in Victory for Women’s Soccer
Allison Lowrey recorded the program’s first hat trick since 2019 as the Scarlet Knights dismantled the FDU Knights by a final score of 7-0 before a crowd of 652 at Yurcak Field. Looking to correct the late-game mistakes from their most recent two games, Rutgers made quick work of their intra-state opponent in a match that they controlled from start to finish.
On a cool, breezy night, Rutgers came out hot, quickly pressuring in the FDU zone, with the initial goal coming just 2:22 into the match when Gia Vicari got her first tally as a Scarlet Knight. Taking a feed from Riley Tiernan, Vicari did not rush the shot, and instead patiently considered her options before putting it past FDU starting goalkeeper Katie Leckonby for a quick 1-0 lead. For Tiernan, it was the twentieth assist of her college career.
Just over two minutes later it was Vicari again, this time making an accurate pass to Lowrey, who fired it to the bottom right of the goal for a 2-0 lead at 4:27.
But the Scarlet Knights were far from done.
Just some four and a half minutes later, when Leckonby created a misplay error in front of the FDU goal, she gave up the ball to Tiernan, who quickly sidestepped the goalkeeper and calmly rolled it into the yawning net at 8:57 for a 3-0 lead.
Right before the half ended, talented freshman Ashley Baran, who has been impressive in her first three games as a Scarlet Knight, made the score 4-0 at 43:00 with her first collegiate goal as she chipped it past Leckonby to the far side of the FDU net.
The Scarlet Knights amassed nine shots in a first half that saw them swarming the FDU net, with eight other potential chances thwarted by offsides infractions.
To start the second half, the FDU Knights changed goalkeepers, as freshman Marie Jakobsen entered the match in an effort to stop the bleeding.
But it didn’t.
With assists by Tiernan and Vicari, Lowrey picked up her second goal of the match at 56:12 to stake Rutgers to a 5-0 lead. Just three minutes later, Lowrey rang up the hat trick with a header at 59:38, extending the Scarlet Knights’ lead to 6-0.
The Scarlet Knights rounded out the scoring at 88:06 when Gia Girman found the back of the net, and the scoreboard read 7-0.
The huge lead provided head coach Mike O’Neill with the opportunity to continue to work in his crop of young players. First-year recruits Olivia Russomanno and Ashley Baran saw increased action, each accruing 42 minutes of playing time. Russomanno also provided an assist on the final goal of the game, which was Girman’s first of the season.
In addition, Philadelphia native Audrey Cain saw her first collegiate time on the pitch, with 48 minutes of play in the match, while freshman Ava Brass collected 24 minutes of action in the second half.
The game also marked the return of junior Emily Mason as a Rutgers starter, who continues to get in-game rehab from her season-ending injury in 2022. After playing the entire first half, the huge lead allowed her to sit for the majority of the second stanza, finishing with 59 minutes.
More importantly, injured senior Sam Kroeger saw her first action in the 2023 season, logging 41 minutes in the match.
Starting goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer looked solid in net, and was relieved in the second half by graduate student goalie Grace Walter, who saw her first action of the young season.
The offensive explosion and shutout effort came at the right time for the Scarlet Knights, following the troublesome trio of games to start the season.
The intra-state matchups continue as Rutgers next travels to Princeton to face the Tigers on August 31. Princeton is 2-0 on the season, having posted shutout victories over Monmouth (3-0) and La Salle (5-0). The game is set for 7 p.m. at Myslik Field, and will be carried by ESPN Plus.