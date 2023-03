The Knight Report will look back at the 2022 football season with the help of SportSource Analytics to give our subscribers the most in-depth analytics of the season. The first thing we'll looked at was Field Zone Offensive Drive Breakdown.

We also looked at Coming Out Tendencies – First 3 Plays of the Drive. Then we looked at Field Zone Defensive Drive.

Next up is the Basic Offensive Tendencies.

For the basic tendencies break down, a Efficient Run/Pass = Any Run/Pass that gains 40% of required yards on 1st down, 50% on 2nd down, and a conversion on 3rd or 4th down.

Big Play is any pass of 15+ yards or a rush of 12+ yards.