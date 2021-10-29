Award Winning Rutgers Women's Soccer prep for B1G Tourney first round

Get your trick-or-treating done early on Halloween, because the first Rutgers team to ever earn a Big Ten title is opening its post-season play at Yurcak Field in Piscataway on Sunday at 3:30 P.M.

The top-seeded Rutgers women’s soccer team will host the eighth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers in the opening round of the Big Ten conference tournament. The Badgers (8-4-6 overall and 3-3-4 in conference), actually have a better record on the road than at home this season. Wisconsin is led by junior Emma Jaskaniec (8-3-19), Second Team All-Big Ten senior Natalie Viggiano (5-3-13), Third Team All-Big Ten junior Macy Monticello, and first-year defender Aidan McConnell. Over the past month, head coach Paula Wilkins’ team has struggled to find victories, having gone 1-3-4 in their last eight games, while scoring a mere five goals over that stretch.

Compare that to the Scarlet Knights, whose offensive attack features Big Ten Midfielder of the Year Frankie Tagliaferri (12-7-31), three-time All American Amirah Ali (8-5-21), and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Riley Tiernan (4-10-18).

But Big Ten Coach of the Year Mike O’Neill doesn’t just oversee the most prolific scoring offense in the conference, he can field players that can extinguish an opponent’s attack before it begins. In addition to Big Ten Defender of the Year Gabby Provenzano, the Knights’ defense features Second Team All-Big Ten midfielder Becci Fluchel, All-Freshman midfielder Kylie Daigle, and All-Freshman defender Kassidy Banks. If, somehow, an opposing player makes it through the gauntlet of Scarlet defenders, Third Team All-Big Ten goalkeeper Meagan McClelland is solid in net, having helped guided the Knights to nine shutouts this season.

Unfortunately, the game will not be on the Big Ten Network, but can be found on the Big Ten Plus subscription service. Better still, admission and parking are free, which might just be the best treat Rutgers fans could hope for this Halloween.

Should Rutgers win on Sunday, they would advance to the next round of the tournament, on Thursday Nov. 4. The Big Ten Tournament concludes on Sunday, Nov. 7. If Rutgers can keep winning and advancing, they would be the host team throughout.