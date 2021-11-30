Avery Young hasn't given thought about coming back to Rutgers or not

"Coach gave us the option to walk and this is my true fourth year," Young said of going through Senior Day. "So it's just something that we had the option to do."

But, because of COVID, the NCAA gave all student-athletes an extra year of eligibility. So, Young, a defensive back who just finished his fourth year of college football, has the option of coming back to Rutgers for one last season in 2022.

Young didn't sound like somebody who was going to leave, but it's not off the table either. Many scouts are high on Young and he could end up being selected in next year's NFL Draft or, at the very least, hook on somewhere as an undrafted free agent.

"That's a tough one. This is the eye-opening moment," Young said when asked what factors he would consider about coming back to Rutgers or not. "This is the first time I really had to think about it. So, I couldn't really answer that."

Young appeared to be more focused on the loss to Maryland in the season finale more than anything.

"I mean, we lost and we didn't really play our best game today. So of course, this one's gonna stink," Young said. "So, we just got to keep our heads up and keep chopping. Find a way."

Young has played a ton of football since being thrown in the fire at cornerback as a freshman when Blessuan Austin got injured in the opener in 2018.

The Coatesville, Pa. native started in the 11 games he participated in 2021. This was after playing his first three years at cornerback where he started 30 of 33 games.

Young, who stands 6-foot-1, and 205-pounds, is a sure, willing tackler who finished this past year second on the team with 77 tackles including 2.0 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. He graded out third amongst starters on defense per Pro Football Focus excelling at stopping the run. Young had strong grades for tackling (81.6, fourth overall) and run defense (80.3, second overall).

Rutgers went 5-7 this fall after a 3-6 season in 2020. This was after having two four-win seasons, two, two-win campaigns, and a one-win thumper since 2015. The Scarlet Knights nearly made a bowl game for the first time since 2014.

"I definitely will say that we took the step," Young said. "I feel like we grew as a team, as a program and overall from the top man to last guy on the depth chart, we definitely got better this season. We're finding a way to build the program."

