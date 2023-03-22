With the NFL Draft set to kick off on April 27, defensive backs Avery Young and Christian Izien discussed what they are doing to prepare for the big day and reminisced on their times on the banks. "I'm going to get these numbers back first and foremost and then it's time to train," Young said. "Whatever happens at this point happens, I did my best and I'm going to be ready when the opportunity comes."

Young wrapped up his Rutgers career as a 2022 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and was selected to the All-ECAC Defense for the second time. However, he also knows in order to make it to the next level he will have to continue working on his craft. "I would say overall I have to work on everything," he added. "Everything has to be tuned and sharpened up. I was never the top track kid in the nation so that will probably be my next step, I want to get as fast as possible." Young also showed why he was viewed as a leader for the Scarlet Knights as he made 54 career starts, the most by an offensive or defensive player in program history, and ranks 10th all-time with 326 tackles. "I think it shows my longevity," Young explained. "I think it shows that my play style is tough, hard-nosed, and aggressive. I love the game and was blessed enough to not miss too many games or snaps so I think I'm the kind of guy they're looking for." The Coatesville, PA native also credits head coach Greg Schiano and his staff for not only his success, but feels his NFL background has helped him and many others get to the next stage in their careers. "I can't say enough about them," Young said. "Coach Schiano having that experience of being an NFL head coach I think sets us apart from a lot of other universities. We get so many little details and knowledgeable points that allow us to see the bigger picture of the game and a better understanding of what the next level looks like."