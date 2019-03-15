DB Bless Austin Talks, NFL Combine, Pro Day Experience
Just 11 days after competing in the NFL Combine, Rutgers NFL Draft hopeful Blessuan Austin was back on the field competing. The former Scarlet Knights cornerback is working his way back from a seas...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news