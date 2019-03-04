Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 17:31:04 -0600') }} football Edit

What did Saquan Hampton and Bless Austin do at the NFL Combine?

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

This weekend, the Rutgers football team had two defensive backs head to Indianapolis to participate in the 2019 NFL Combine.

Cornerback Blessuan Austin just did the bench press as far as physical tests and drills while Hampton did the 40-yard dash and the other on-field drills -- but not everything.

Hampton measured and weighed in at 6-foot-1, 206-pounds with 8-and-5/8-inch hands and 31-and-5/8-inch arms.

Austin measured and weighed in at 6-foot-1, and 198-pounds with 32-and-1/2-inch arms and 10-inch hands.

Safety Saquan Hampton

Bench - 14 reps (Tied No. 9 among defensive backs)

40-yard dash - 4.48 seconds (Tied No. 11 among all of the defensive backs)

Vertical Jump - N/A

Broad Jump - 10' 5'' (No. 6 among safeties)

Three-cone drill - N/A

20-yard shuttle - N/A

60-yard shuttle - N/A

Cornerback Blessuan Austin

Bench - 15 reps (9th overall)

40-yard dash - DNP

Vertical Jump - DNP

Broad Jump - DNP

Three-cone drill - DNP

20-yard shuttle - DNP

60-yard shuttle - DNP

***Expect Austin to participate in these drills at the Rutgers Pro Day event***

P78xplwncr7zu4caajkm
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}