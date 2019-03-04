What did Saquan Hampton and Bless Austin do at the NFL Combine?
👀👀🔥🔥— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) March 4, 2019
.@TDC_9 is ballin’ at the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/K8qAdCuVD5
This weekend, the Rutgers football team had two defensive backs head to Indianapolis to participate in the 2019 NFL Combine.
Cornerback Blessuan Austin just did the bench press as far as physical tests and drills while Hampton did the 40-yard dash and the other on-field drills -- but not everything.
Hampton measured and weighed in at 6-foot-1, 206-pounds with 8-and-5/8-inch hands and 31-and-5/8-inch arms.
Austin measured and weighed in at 6-foot-1, and 198-pounds with 32-and-1/2-inch arms and 10-inch hands.
🏃♂️💨🔥🔥🔥— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) March 4, 2019
4.48u for @TDC_9 #NFLCombine
@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/QrMgcVZFhP
Safety Saquan Hampton
Bench - 14 reps (Tied No. 9 among defensive backs)
40-yard dash - 4.48 seconds (Tied No. 11 among all of the defensive backs)
Vertical Jump - N/A
Broad Jump - 10' 5'' (No. 6 among safeties)
Three-cone drill - N/A
20-yard shuttle - N/A
60-yard shuttle - N/A
💪💥 @BlessuanAustin #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/cD13KYW9P6— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) March 4, 2019
Cornerback Blessuan Austin
Bench - 15 reps (9th overall)
40-yard dash - DNP
Vertical Jump - DNP
Broad Jump - DNP
Three-cone drill - DNP
20-yard shuttle - DNP
60-yard shuttle - DNP
***Expect Austin to participate in these drills at the Rutgers Pro Day event***