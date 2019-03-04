This weekend, the Rutgers football team had two defensive backs head to Indianapolis to participate in the 2019 NFL Combine.

Cornerback Blessuan Austin just did the bench press as far as physical tests and drills while Hampton did the 40-yard dash and the other on-field drills -- but not everything.

Hampton measured and weighed in at 6-foot-1, 206-pounds with 8-and-5/8-inch hands and 31-and-5/8-inch arms.

Austin measured and weighed in at 6-foot-1, and 198-pounds with 32-and-1/2-inch arms and 10-inch hands.