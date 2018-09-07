Rutgers heads into Saturday’s outing at Ohio State 1-0 following their 35-7 victory over Texas State in Piscataway.

The Knight Report spoke to Scarlet Knights offensive line coach A.J. Blazek who discussed the upcoming meeting with the Buckeyes as well as the performance from his linemen in Week 1.

Blazek was particularly impressed with the efforts from redshirt sophomores Nick Krimin and Michael Maietti who both earned their first collegiate starts.

“I thought Nick played well. Towards the end he kind of tailed off because of the heat, but the first half was really good,” he told TKR. “Mike is pretty new and you never want to revolve anything around one guy, but he is our staple guy. He knows everything inside and out.”

Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa presents an enormous obstacle for offensive lines as one of the top 2019 NFL Draft prospects. Blazek and his unit are bracing to have the kitchen sink thrown at them in the trenches.

“He’s an old-fashioned football player,” he said. “He’s going to play physical and put his hands on you. We know that he’s going to be a challenge, but hey, we have to match it.”