



The month of August is a stressful period for both collegiate players and their staff, but Rutgers tight end and special teams coach Vince Okruch has his men ready for their week one war before the shore against Texas State next Saturday.

The Knight Report caught up with Okruch after last Thursday's practice to cover the group’s summer progression and what to expect in the regular season.

Okruch doesn’t see any changes in the unit’s depth chart and found nothing that occurred in camp to be out of the ordinary.

“It’s what you would expect, up and down throughout camp with Jerome (Washington) still the starter,” he told The Knight Report. “The reality is that Jerome has had good days and bad days while Travis (Vokolek) has had good days and bad days. It’s just the nature of the position.”

He thinks the growth Vokolek has seen on the field and in the weight room can put him in a position to still earn snaps behind Washington.

“He has grown into a body,” he said. “He was a 208-pound kid when he got here and now he’s 240. A lot of the things he experienced in camp were in a new and larger body, so there’s some transition there and he has done fine.”

With the added size, Vokolek has become a better blocker as well, which is something he's worked on an ton over the last year.

“Blocking has been a priority for me since it’s my weakness," Vokolek said. "That’s something I’ve been trying to work on. The tight ends as a whole have working on our blocking.”

In the spring, Okruch mentioned how Vokolek has gotten more comfortable being a complete tight end with his hand in the dirt. Vokolek described how he's improved with doing that as well.

“It’s crazy what the time from the spring to the summer can do at my position because coming in, I wasn’t very comfortable with it at all," Vokolek said. "Coach Okruch and coach McNulty have said I need to put my hand in the ground and I can’t be a spread guy, so I got comfortable real quick doing it more and more. I love putting my hand on the ground and trying to block and help this team improve.”

Okruch believes offensive coordinator John McNulty’s approach is what makes the tight end room one to look forward to in not only 2018 but years to come.

“I think the guys are excited about it,” he said. “If you’re going to play tight end in John McNulty’s offense, how could you not be excited? It’s his expertise.”

Vokolek said you can even expect three or four tight ends on the field all at same time with him, Washington, and Nakia Griffin-Stewart.

“Yeah, it’s awesome. Coach McNulty, coming from the San Diego Chargers and coaching great tight ends there to here, it’s a privilege being able to play for him. He’s a great a coach and the way he uses the tight ends is great for all of us. We really appreciate he includes the tight ends.”