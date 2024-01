This offseason's college football coaching carousel has finally struck the Rutgers Football program as linebackers coach Corey Hetherman is set to join Minnesota as the Golden Gophers new Defensive Coordinator per ESPN's Pete Thamel .

Hetherman joined the Scarlet Knights coaching staff as the program's linebackers coach prior to the 2022 season following three seasons at James Madison where he was Dukes Defensive Coordinator.

The now former Scarlet Knights linebackers coach did a very good job during his two years with the program, working through several injuries and developing several players into some of the Big Ten's best linebackers. During his time on the banks, we saw Tyreem Powell named to the 2023 Butkus Award Watch List, Deion Jennings earn back to back All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2022 & 2023) and Mohamed Toure earn 2023 All-Big Ten Fourth Team along with being a semifinalist for the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year.

Stay tuned for more on Hetherman and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!