Advertisement
Published Dec 3, 2024
Ask The Experts -- Tuesday (Pre-Signing Day) Edition!
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Every week, The Knight Report publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts answer questions from Scarlet Knights fans about the any of the athletic programs, their recruiting efforts, or whatever else they might want to know in this thread below.

If we don't know the answer, we'll work our hardest to find out the latest and provide the best answer possible. We will check in on the thread all day long to answer whatever questions you have!

CLICK HERE to join in on the discussion and ask our RU experts anything!

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THREAD!

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement