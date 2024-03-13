Ask The Experts is now sponsored by current Rutgers alum and Round Table subscriber, Greg Ginn (NewJerseyHawk), here is a quick message from our sponsor.

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts answer questions from Scarlet Knights fans in our weekly Ask The Experts presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp’s Greg Ginn.

CLICK HERE to join in on the discussion and ask our RU experts anything!

Ask The Experts is now sponsored by current Rutgers alum and Round Table subscriber, Greg Ginn (NewJerseyHawk), here is a quick message from our sponsor.

Hello to all Scarlet Knights fans– I have joined by the Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation’s and we are excited to help RU fans, alumni and supporters with a mortgage for a refinance or a home purchase. We provide Conforming, FHA and Jumbo mortgages, 30 year, 20 year and 15 year fixed rates which are excellent!! You can reach me @ 732-742-4367 OR via email at greg.ginn@fairwaymc.com

Go RU.....!!