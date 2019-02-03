Following a Mike Van Brill loss, the main event took the mat, as No. 1 Matthew Kolodzik squared off with No. 2 Anthony Ashnault. There was not much build up, or praise. There was no fear of anyone “ducking”. The two warriors simply wanted to wrestle, proving who should be the top contender for the 149 – lb in March.

Princeton got out to an early lead, as New Jersey native, Pat Glory, pinned Shane Metzler in the first period, but Rutgers struck back quickly, following with a Nick Suriano technical fall. The back-and-forth exchange of bouts appeared to be the theme for the day, as the two Garden State schools went blow-for-blow.

The Scarlet Knights were able to send the Tigers home disappointed once again, as Rutgers downed Princeton 19 – 18.

Rutgers and Princeton have a friendly rivalry. The two schools have a good working relationship. They have a partnership in the New Jersey Regional Training Center. However, Princeton was tired of being the little brother in New Jersey to Rutgers, and was coming in looking to take home the “Big – Ivy Rivalry” trophy.

The Scarlet Knights did not have time to sulk after their lopsided defeat against Nebraska. In less than 48 hours a tough Princeton team was going to be traveling up Route 1 to make their way to the RAC.

All came down to the last match! A No. 1 vs No. 2 match up at 149 lbs? The BTN crew at the RAC recaps all the action from Sunday afternoon's Top 15 matchup as @RUWrestling defeats Princeton in dramatic fashion, 19-18, and retains the Big Ivy Trophy! #GoRU pic.twitter.com/rR61d4Qaji

Anthony Ashnault started a bit conservative, something that is not unusual to see of Ashnault in tight matches. However, when Ashnault flipped the switch, it was on.

Ashnault racked up ten points, in route to a 10 – 2 major decision over the number one ranked wrestler in the weight class.

“I was a lot less nervous to wrestle my opponent (Kolodzik) tonight because I’m familiar with what he does. So I was just comfortable, and I knew what I had to do to score on him”, Ashnault said of his offensive onslaught.

Two things kept Ashnault motivated throughout the dual, one of which being the roar of the Rutgers faithful.

“Maybe that had a lot to do with it tonight (the crowd), when I was up 4 – 1 in the second I knew that match was mine”, Ashnault said of the Rutgers fans in the RAC. It’s good energy to feel out there, that was a really fun time for me tonight”.

The other factor driving Ashnault’s determination was comments made by Princeton head coach, Chris Ayers, earlier in the week. Ayers told Flowrestling that he felt Ashnault could not score a single point on Kolodzik. Ashnault, however, was able to get a point, and then some.

“I was putting it off in my mind, but it definitely bothers me when people say I can’t score any points”, Ashnault said of Ayers comments.” I can score on anyone, and I just wanted to make it a point that I’m ready to win a national title this year”.

Following Ashnault’s win, Rutgers and Princeton went back and forth in bouts. Rutgers dropped two overtime matches at 165 – lbs and 184 – lbs, which could have been detrimental to the outcome of the dual.

Thankfully for Rutgers, Matt Correnti was able to save bonus points, only giving up a 3 – 2 decision to No. 3 Patrick Brucki. That set the stage of Christian Colucci to be the hero on this Super Bowl Sunday. However, Colucci could not simply just win his match. If Colucci did not score bonus points in his bout, Princeton would win the dual on criteria.

Admittedly nervous, Colucci had a sense of calmness as he took the mat, knowing the support he has behind him from his teammates and coaches.

“I just kind of try to keep my composure, knowing at the end of the day my teammates are still going to love me, my coaches are still going to love”, said Colucci.

Colucci came out firing in his match, constantly attacking from his feet with urgency. The approach was one we have not always seen of the Rutgers big man.

Heading into the period up 5 – 1, with riding time all but locked, Colucci took down Princeton’s Kendall Elfstrum, and put him to his back, adding another set of four to his tally. Colucci won 10 – 2, and won the dual for Rutgers by a final score of 19 – 18.

“That’s one of the reasons why I came here. You can’t beat a crowd like Rutgers, and I transferred here for moments just like that. Just to have Jersey on my back and deliver”, Colucci said about his shining moment.

How’d Colucci sum up his best moment thus far at Rutgers?

“Pretty dope”, said Colucci.