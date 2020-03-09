Back in May 2019, Anthony Ashnault was all set for his rematch against two-time world medalist James Green in the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament. However, Ashnault suffered a knee injury and had to medically forfeit the match, thus hurting his chances at an Olympic qualifying bid.

Since then Ashnault has been rehabbing with the hope that he will have one more chance to earn the bid and today in the Pan-Am’s he did just that.

He is one step closer to qualifying for the United State Olympic wrestling team after a gold medal finish in the 2020 Pan-Am Championships on Monday afternoon.

