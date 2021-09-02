Aron Cruickshank cannot wait for Thursday's Rutgers-Temple matchup

GET TKR PREMIUM FOR 80% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR — CLICK HERE!!

“I actually know what I'm doing now, you know, because before I just got thrown in the fire, COVID year,” Cruickshank said on Monday. “We had a new coordinator, so we were just figuring out stuff. So now everyone knows what they're doing."

Back for year No. 2 “On the Banks”, Cruickshank talked about being more comfortable in offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson’s scheme.

Aron Cruickshank came on board to the Rutgers football team for the 2020 season and brought back some excitement on special teams with his return ability. He also multiplied his production offensively at receiver compared to when he was at Wisconsin.

Training camp was fast paced and the players were put to the test according to Cruickshank. But he said that he and his teammates are better for it.

“I’d probably say mental toughness,” Cruickshank said. “This camp (stressed us) a lot mentaly and physically. So I say mental toughness has been a big part. ...We’re ready to go.”

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder was the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year and First Team All-Big Ten in 2020 after returning two kicks for touchdowns. He also tallied 37 receptions for 239 yards and another touchdown with 26 rushing yards.

When Rutgers faces Temple on Thursday night at 6:30 p.mIt will be Cruickshank’s first true game in Piscataway in front of a crowd. Cruickshank, who went to Erasmus Hall in New York and is from Brooklyn, can’t wait to see the Rutgers faithful and is interested in seeing the Scarlet Walk pregame festivity.

“It’s a lot of excitement. First time I'm going to be doing the Scarlet Walk for real as a Scarlet Knight. It's going to be fun,” Cruickshank said. “I can't wait to see everybody. So that should be a good time.

“I don't know what to expect. I just know that it's going to be loud and crazy in there. I can't wait to light up the 52. It should be fun, I can't wait.”

Cruickshank expects local family and friends to make the trip and see the Scarlet Knights play.

“I'm from right across the bridge,” Cruickshank said. “A lot of fans are gonna pull up to the game. Should be a good atmosphere. I can't wait.”

The Paul Hornung Award Watch List member gave a little scouting report as well on the Owls and mentioned Rutgers is chomping at the bit to go up against another team.

“There’s some good athletes on that team. It’s gonna be a good game,” Cruickshank said. “I can't wait to just show everybody what this team's been working on and just put it out there in front of everyone.”

