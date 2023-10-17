The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 5-2 after 7 games of the 2023 football season.
With just a little over halfway through the 2023 football season, we thought it was a good time to use SportSource Analytics to see what areas Rutgers is doing well and what areas still need improvement. Have they improved from last year? Let's take a look. All stats and rankings/ratings are per SportSource.
SportSource Analytics ranks and sorts all FBS Teams (since 2012) by the number of plays that kill the offensive momentum of a team. These plays include 10+ yard offensive penalties, non-converted fourth downs, missed field goals, interceptions, and fumbles lost.
Where does Rutgers stand so far this year?
The Scarlet Knights are ranked 7th in the nation with a momentum killer rate of 5%. Rutgers have had 22 offensive momentum killing plays so far this year. That's an average of 3.14 per game.
Last year the Scarlet Knights were 103rd in the nation with a offensive momentum killer rate of 10.4%. Rutgers had 79 offensive momentum killing plays last year.
This is a major improvement.
Offensive Line Efficiency
