Analyzing the Rutgers Football Offense through seven weeks

Bryan Moss-Namowicz • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@RivalsBmoss

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 5-2 after 7 games of the 2023 football season.

With just a little over halfway through the 2023 football season, we thought it was a good time to use SportSource Analytics to see what areas Rutgers is doing well and what areas still need improvement. Have they improved from last year? Let's take a look. All stats and rankings/ratings are per SportSource.

Offensive Momentum Killers

SportSource Analytics ranks and sorts all FBS Teams (since 2012) by the number of plays that kill the offensive momentum of a team. These plays include 10+ yard offensive penalties, non-converted fourth downs, missed field goals, interceptions, and fumbles lost.

Where does Rutgers stand so far this year?


The Scarlet Knights are ranked 7th in the nation with a momentum killer rate of 5%. Rutgers have had 22 offensive momentum killing plays so far this year. That's an average of 3.14 per game.

Last year the Scarlet Knights were 103rd in the nation with a offensive momentum killer rate of 10.4%. Rutgers had 79 offensive momentum killing plays last year.

This is a major improvement.

Offensive Line Efficiency

