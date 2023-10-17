The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 5-2 after 7 games of the 2023 football season.

With just a little over halfway through the 2023 football season, we thought it was a good time to use SportSource Analytics to see what areas Rutgers is doing well and what areas still need improvement. Have they improved from last year? Let's take a look. All stats and rankings/ratings are per SportSource.

Offensive Momentum Killers

SportSource Analytics ranks and sorts all FBS Teams (since 2012) by the number of plays that kill the offensive momentum of a team. These plays include 10+ yard offensive penalties, non-converted fourth downs, missed field goals, interceptions, and fumbles lost. Where does Rutgers stand so far this year?

