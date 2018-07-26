Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-26 12:15:14 -0500') }} other sports Edit

American Gangster – Ashnault makes the most of overseas opportunity

Wjd3ddr9elg2llvi0nqq
Lex Knapp
Wrestling Analyst

Anthony Ashnault has a competitive fire that is all-too-familiar around the Rutgers University campus.The three-time All-American exhibits an intense work ethic that is synonymous with his name, an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}