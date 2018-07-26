American Gangster – Ashnault makes the most of overseas opportunity
Anthony Ashnault has a competitive fire that is all-too-familiar around the Rutgers University campus.The three-time All-American exhibits an intense work ethic that is synonymous with his name, an...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news