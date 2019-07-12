Just when you thought that the 2019 Rutgers Wrestling recruiting class was set, Coach Scott Goodale and his staff managed to surprise everyone by adding yet another top recruit, as the Scarlet Knights secured a commitment from 126-Pound New Jersey state champ Sammy Alvarez out of St. Joe’s Regional.

Here at The Knight Report we were able to catch up with the former NC State commit to discuss his commitment and what led him back home to New Jersey.

“My decision to come to Rutgers was all about staying close to my support system," Alvarez told TKR. "Also with what is now going on at Rutgers, what New Jersey wrestler wouldn’t want to wrestle here."

Alvarez originally signed his letter of intent with North Carolina State but he quickly learned that his heart wasn't fully invested with the Wolfpack.

“I was only at NC State for two weeks," he said. "It was kind of just a gut feeling I had that it wasn’t the right place for me. I respect the coaches and the university. I just wanted to leave because I felt I wasn’t fully bought in and I wanted to get out before I dug any deeper of a hole for myself.”

Now that he's made his decision, he's going to be pitching the program to other New Jersey recruits.

“My message to them is that Rutgers is the place to be. What is better than representing your home state in the Big Ten with the coaching staff out there.”

Alvarez, ranked 3rd at 126 lbs and 34th in the class of 2019, will be the third New Jersey state champion in the 2019 class, alongside Jojo Aragona and Robert Kanniard.