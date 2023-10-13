The Knight Report has partnered up with Alpha Dog Sports, the leader of the pack in sports analysis and sports betting knowledge as he tries to help out all with his picks each weekend. With that being said, let's dive into Alpha Dog's three picks for week seven of the 2023 College Football season.

OREGON VERSUS WASHINGTON -- OVER 67.5pts (-110)

I know…it is an intimidating number, but these two teams will justify why the pregame total was set so high. Both teams' offenses are in the elite category of the college football world this season. The Bo Nix led Ducks as well as the Michael Pennix led Huskies can both take the defense over the top on any play. Both offenses should have no issue moving the ball and scoring all game long, and with this being the case, we should see this game hit in the 70’s and comfortably cash this one here.

IOWA (+10pts) vs. WISCONSIN (-110)

Iowa is a team that we either love to take their unders, or play them when they are a large underdog. This team is fully led by their defense, and going up against a Wisconsin team that has struggled on offense this year, this is a recipe for a close game. I am not sure if Iowa wins this outright, but I do think they keep this within a one score game when the game is all set and done. Last weekend Rutgers was able to pull a late comeback against this Wisconsin team, and I think we see this Iowa team pull off a similar feat on Saturday.

NOTRE DAME (MONEYLINE) VERSUS USC (-135)