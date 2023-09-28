The Knight Report has partnered up with Alpha Dog Sports, the leader of the pack in sports analysis and sports betting knowledge as he tries to help out all with his picks each weekend. With that being said, let's dive into Alpha Dog's three picks for week five of the 2023 College Football season.

USC -21.5pts (-110) vs. Colorado

My favorite College Football play of the week comes in the USC/Colorado game. The Buffaloes got manhandled by Oregon last week and the steam of the program has seemed to slow down a bit, so I think we see another blowout in this one. On top of that, Colorado doesn't have the size or talent on the defensive side ball to hang with some of the powerhouse offenses that they will see coming up in their schedule. Add in USC having a star in quarterback Caleb Williams and he should have no issues finding open weapons in this one. Truthfully, USC could and should win this game by 30+ points. Travis Hunter remains sidelined for Colorado and they're in big trouble without him.

IOWA vs. MICHIGAN ST - Under 36.5pts (-110)

If you’ve ever followed before, you know I love to take under in points whenever Iowa is playing. Now you pair Iowa with a like Michigan State who is having their own struggles and you have a recipe for a beautiful under to hit. Both the Hawkeyes and Spartans depend on the run game and dominating the time of possession. Also neither team is particularly dangerous in the passing game and I anticipate this to be a no-sweat under.

NOTRE DAME -5.5pts (-110) vs. DUKE