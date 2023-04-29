"Defensively we've had great communication, I think we've really grown in that," Jennings said. "From what I've seen from the young linebackers, their communication and willingness to get better, I love to see that because that means they care."

As one of Rutgers' veteran leaders, linebacker Deion Jennings likes what he has seen so far through training camp and feels the team has a good young core of young defensive stalwarts.

One of Rutgers' monikers throughout camp has been the emergence of its "dark side." Although the Scarlet Knights will not be able to wield lightsabers or use the power of the force, they feel this rallying cry will help them take another step into becoming a defensive force.

"We've embraced the dark side," Jennings continued. "Being loud, communicative, and everybody being on the same page is something the defense has really stepped up this spring."

The Sicklerville, NJ native feels bringing back the same defensive staff will only serve them well in terms of communication and making sure everybody is on the same page come game day.

"We all know those guys and have gelled really well," he said. "I gelled really well in year one and I'm just comfortable being with them so I think the sky is the limit for us."

Coming off a season where he made 11 starts, led the team with 91 tackles, and was voted an All-Big Ten honorable mention, Jennings believes it is his demeanor that helps him thrive.

"Just locking in on the details and taking every play one step at a time," he said. "Not getting too high or low, just playing level-headed."

Jennings also appreciates the help he gets from fellow linebacker Tyreem Powell and feels the two have grown a special type of connection on the gridiron.

"Tyreem and I have gotten really close," he said. "I feel like when we step onto the field now sometimes we don't even have to communicate, we look at each other and we're both on the same page."

With the spring game set to kick off in less than 24 hours, Jennings looks forward to getting back onto the field and competing whether he dons scarlet or white.

"I'm looking forward to whichever team I'm on dominating," he said. "I'll also be focusing on my job and helping the young guys out as well."