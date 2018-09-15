1. Scarlet Knights experience the Artur Sitkowski roller coaster When you make the decision to start a true freshman quarterback, you have to accept the fact that there will be some freshman mistakes. Today’s game against the Kansas Jayhawks was ugly and part of the reasoning for that was because of Sitkowski’s decision making. The true freshman quarterback out of IMG Academy (FL) threw two interceptions in the first half, both of which were returned for touchdowns. He also missed a couple open receivers throughout the game, and overall it was a very underwhelming performance from the freshman. As stated before this is something you have to deal with when you put in a true freshman quarterback.

RB Pooka Williams

2. The Scarlet Knights are lacking a pass rush The Scarlet Knights were lacking any type of push upfront in this game and had zero sacks on the day. The defensive line couldn’t do much against a questionable Kansas offensive line and that isn’t a good sign for the rest of the season. The offensive lines only get better from here on out as the Scarlet Knights play Buffalo next week and head onto conference play right after that. Something is going to have to change if the Scarlet Knights want to create some havoc for opposing quarterbacks. It’s very possible that the Scarlet Knights might see some personnel changes over the next couple weeks as the young defensive line guys could could see some more action soon.

3. New Offensive Coordinator, not much of a difference In today’s game the Rutgers football offense looked eerily similar to last years offense under Jerry Kill. Just like last season, the team struggled to get anything going with the passing game and the leading receiver yet again was tight end Jerome Washington. As most of you might remember Washington was the teams leading receiver all last season. While Sitkowski might be limited in what he can do in games, I think it is safe to say McNulty will open up his playbook a bit over the next couple of games.

RB Raheem Blackshear Denny Medley - USA TODAY SPORTS

4. Blackshear is still the most explosive player on the team Despite the loss today, the Scarlet Knights had one bright spot on offense and that was Raheem Blackshear. So far this season, Blackshear leads the team in offensive touchdowns, rushing yards, and receiving yards. The coaching staff needs to find ways to get Blackshear the ball as much as possible if they want a chance of winning any of the remaining games this season.