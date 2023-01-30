The Rutgers men’s basketball team fell on the road to Iowa, 93-82, on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The defeat moved to Rutgers to 14-7 overall and 6-4 overall in the Big Ten. Iowa is now 13-8 and 5-5 in the league. Here are five takeaways/keys from the game. DON'T HAVE TKR PREMIUM? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

Patrick McCaffrey returns The previous time the two teams met at Jersey Mike’s Arena at the beginning of January, Iowa redshirt junior forward Patrick McCaffrey had just started sitting out due to personal reasons. Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffrey, Patrick’s father, said that Pat Hobbs delivered a note from the Rutgers coaches and players prior to the contest wishing him well. Sunday, Patrick McCaffrey returned to action nearly a month after playing on Jan. 1 at Penn State to face Rutgers. McCaffrey made three 3-pointers for nine points in the game with two rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. It was good all-around that he was able to come back, and it was good for Iowa to have him be productive, but bad for the Scarlet Knights as he helped provide a lift and make a difference. “It was awesome. I would say that I wasn’t surprised, because he practiced hard yesterday, shot it really well and played really well. He looked like himself,” Fran McCaffrey said of Patrick. “I think the thing that was most impressive to me: as soon as he got it, he raised up a shot. He didn’t think about it, he didn’t hesitate. He just pulled. Same thing for the other two [scores]. Just really happy for him. I have been really proud of how he has attacked this issue. He has been very professional about it. He has been a great teammate, and his teammates have been great to him.” “I just want to congratulate Iowa. They played great today. Also, I am happy to see Patrick McCaffery being able to get back playing,” Pikiell said. “You always want your players to be healthy and happy. They played well.” 3-point shooting and free throws Rutgers entered the game as one of the top defenses in not only the Big Ten but in the country. But if there’s one team that has figured out the Scarlet Knights, it is Iowa. Rutgers’ two highest point totals allowed this season have been against Iowa (93, 76), and the Hawkeyes have completed the regular season sweep. Iowa has won six of the last seven games against Rutgers and is 5-1 all-time at home versus the Scarlet Knights. The Hawkeyes were on fire from deep as they shot a blistering 50% on 3-pointers (12-for-24). The 12 makes tied a season high for Iowa including eight in the first half. Seven different players made a triple. Iowa also went 29-of-34 from the foul line. Sixty-five of Iowa’s points came either from behind the arc or from the charity stripe. “Coach Fran McCaffrey does a great job and they have a lot of weapons,” Pikiell said. …A lot went right for them obviously. …They score against everybody. They average 81 points-per-game, that's what they do. You have to do a really good job of holding them ten points under their average. That's what our goal was and obviously when you turn the ball over the way that we did, that isn't going to help our mission. “You look at the free throw line and there are a lot of extra points on the free throw line. Twenty-nine free throws to our 10, so there are 19 points right there. We have to defend them without fouling. That's what they do and when we play them when we have any success against them, is when we really do a great job defensively. We didn't defend well in transition and just didn't have it there."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3ZlIGl0Ljxicj48YnI+QWxzbyBsb3ZlIHRoYXQgaGUgcHJvbXB0 bHkgaGl0IGEgMy1wb2ludGVyLiDwn5mMIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9LSGM4TmdMaW5sIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vS0hjOE5nTGlubDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3VvU0dKY0JJUGoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS91b1NHSmNCSVBqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgT24gQlROIChASW93 YU9uQlROKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FPbkJU Ti9zdGF0dXMvMTYxOTc4MDEzOTMxOTE4MTMxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=