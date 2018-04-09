DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ) 4-star Athlete Ronnie Hickman announced his Top 6 schools on Twitter this evening- the second Rutgers target to do so tonight. Included in his top six were Rutgers, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame.

Ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 172 prospect in the country and the No. 4 prospect in the state of New Jersey, Hickman holds 17 offers from some of the countries top programs.

This spring he has visited Rutgers, Penn State, Ohio State and Virginia Tech. After his recent visit to Rutgers, Hickman said, "It was a good visit. The practice featured a lot of energy and intensity."

Although Hickman doesn't have any additional visits lined up right now, Ohio State is the perceived favorite. He hopes to make a decisions sometime this summer.