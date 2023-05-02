Class of 2026 combination guard Chidi Nwigwe continues to showcase his skills, as the 6-foot-7 Nwigwe averaged 18 PPG playing two years up in the UA tournament in Phoenix, Arizona recently.

Nwigwe, who has an offer from Rutgers and is being hotly pursued by Rutgers, LSU, and Illinois, among others, put his stamp on the event with a game-winning 3-pointer sudden death overtime win for the Riverside Hawks.

"He relishes the big moments like that and he comes through," said Karreim Memminger, Riverside's coach.

"He's just a big shot maker. I see flashes of Paul George in his game. He has a tremendous overall feel, a knack for scoring. He is a classic case of a high octane guard, with a motor that just never stops.