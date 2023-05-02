News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-02 10:52:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2026 in-state target Chidi Nwigwe shines on AAU scene in Phoenix

Zach Smart • TheKnightReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

Class of 2026 combination guard Chidi Nwigwe continues to showcase his skills, as the 6-foot-7 Nwigwe averaged 18 PPG playing two years up in the UA tournament in Phoenix, Arizona recently.

Nwigwe, who has an offer from Rutgers and is being hotly pursued by Rutgers, LSU, and Illinois, among others, put his stamp on the event with a game-winning 3-pointer sudden death overtime win for the Riverside Hawks.

"He relishes the big moments like that and he comes through," said Karreim Memminger, Riverside's coach.

"He's just a big shot maker. I see flashes of Paul George in his game. He has a tremendous overall feel, a knack for scoring. He is a classic case of a high octane guard, with a motor that just never stops.

DON'T HAVE TKR PREMIUM? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}