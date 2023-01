As a long 6-foot-5 point guard with a consistent outside shot and a newfound knack for harassing on ball defense, Manasquan (NJ) Class of 2025 prospect Darius Adams continues to raise his profile on the national recruiting market.

The Rutgers target is capable of playing and guarding both guard positions. At Manasquan HS, which is off to a 13-3 start, Adams has seized the leadership reins as a sophomore.