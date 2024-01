Class of 2025 tight end Jayden Savoury (Detroit, Mich.) has started to garner some recent attention from Power Five programs over the past several months.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder from Orchard Lake St. Mary's High School picked up recent offers from Rutgers and Michigan State, and has drawn attention from Penn State's coaching staff as well even though he hasn't picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions just yet.