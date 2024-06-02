Following his first visit to campus, class of 2025 defensive end Chase Linton has announced that he has verbally committed to Rutgers Football according to his social media.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounds defensive end recruit hails from Atlanta, Georgia and plays both for North Atlanta High School. Linton also is a member of the track and field team, where he's one of the best in state when it comes to the triple jump.