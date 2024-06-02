2025 Georgia DE Chase Linton commits to Rutgers Football
Following his first visit to campus, class of 2025 defensive end Chase Linton has announced that he has verbally committed to Rutgers Football according to his social media.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pounds defensive end recruit hails from Atlanta, Georgia and plays both for North Atlanta High School. Linton also is a member of the track and field team, where he's one of the best in state when it comes to the triple jump.
Linton originally earned an offer from the staff just a few weeks ago after talking with new defensive ends coach Julian Campenni and an official visit got scheduled rather quickly after that, as Linton was very intrigued by the Scarlet Knights.
This past season as a junior, Linton appeared in six games according to MaxPreps where he finished with 31 total tackles (17 solo), nine tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.