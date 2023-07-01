“I went to the campus on Monday morning,” Edwards told TKR. “What stood out to me the most was the atmosphere and the coaching staff. They just welcomed me with open arms as soon as I stepped foot in Jersey Mike's Arena. I felt the love and the dedication they had not only for athletics but academic wise, nutrition wise, etc.”

Rutgers Basketball played host to 2025 Baltimore, Maryland guard Corsley Edwards this past week and he broke down the trip with us here at The Knight Report.

The 6-foot-2 guard earned an offer from the staff while on the visit, making it his first scholarship offer.

“I found I was being offered in person while I was taking a visit in a beautiful campus of Rutgers University,” said Edwards. “I had an amazing conversation with coaches (Steve) Pikiell and (Steve) Hayn then I was told that I officially been offered to Rutgers University.”

Now this wasn’t the first time that Edwards met both coaches as his father (Corsley Edwards Sr.) was a star player at CCSU at the same time Steve Pikiell and Steve Hayn were assistant coaches for the program.

“So I first met coach (Steve) Pikiell and coach (Steve) Hayn when I was a baby at my dad’s Hall Of Fame ceremony, so the love has always been there,” he said. “My dad was coached by coaches Hayn and Pikiell at Central Connecticut State. They told me a lot of college stories about him and how they started from the bottom of the bottom then went to the highest point of the game. My dad is very proud of them.”

Along with Rutgers, Edwards has been hearing recently from the likes of CCSU and Seton Hall, both of which he plans to visit this summer.