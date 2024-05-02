Playing a hyper-competitive AAU schedule which criss-crosses the country on the EYBL circuit, Class of 2025 Rutgers target and Ohio Red/Richmond Heights (OH) four star guard Dorian Jones is shouldering a leadership role this season. The onus is on him to be an anchor defensively. He prides himself on leading vocally and by example, and guarding nearly every position on the floor.

"I'm a vocal leader," said Jones, a 6-foot-5 guard/wing and four star recruit. "I know I can help my guys with communication. I can talk to them. I can make sure everything is on point."

In his final year of AAU, the decision to establish himself as a leader was an easy one.

Jones' college decision, which he anticipates making after the AAU season has run its course (the final session, Peach Jam, culminates on July 21st), will be a bit more difficult.

"It's a hard decision," explained Jones, who said he loved his recent visit to Rutgers.

"I have a couple of months left. I am going to try to get in some visits before I make my decision."