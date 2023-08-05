2025 Connecticut G Kelvin Odih earns Rutgers offer following visit
As a high-octane guard with the hard-driving mentality all but embedded in his DNA, South Kent Prep (CT) Class of 2025 prospect Kelvin Odih continues to generate high major offers. Odih recently wrapped up an unofficial visit to campus.
The visit culminated in smooth fashion for the stock riser, as Odih added an offer from the Scarlet Knights to a rapidly growing list.
Marquette, Rhode Island, Xavier, Iowa, George Mason, and Penn State are among his recent offers.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Odih authored a massive impact during his sophomore season at La Salle Academy in Providence, RI.
As an offensive catalyst and veritable double double machine, Odih averaged 19.1 points, 11.4 boards, and 3.2 blocks during the 2022-23 campaign. Odih was the engine which ultimately helped propel La Salle to a scalding 29-2 overall record, culminating in a state championship.
Buoyed by his maddening downhill game, Odih was able to dissect defenses and knife his way to and above the rim with relative ease.
