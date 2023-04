Rutgers was busy this week, handing out a number of offer to players across the classes of 2024 and 2025.

One of the rising seniors to land a scholarship from the Scarlet Knights was tight end/defensive end Devyn Zahursky out of Berea (OH) Mid Park.

“It feels great,” Zahursky told The Knight Report after landing the offer. “I got to speak with Coach Schiano and Coach Aurich. They told me I would fit in very well with their culture and their program.”