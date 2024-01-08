Today on The Knight Report, we take a look at a list of potential names who could fill the void now that Hetherman is headed elsewhere.

With the news that Rutgers Football assistant coach Corey Hetherman is headed to Minnesota to be the new Defensive Coordinator of the Golden Gophers, there are a lot of questions as to who Greg Schiano will hire to replace him.

CHARLIE NOONAN -- RUTGERS QUALITY CONTROL COACH -- LINEBACKERS

WHY RUTGERS? This one almost makes too much sense as the former Scarlet Knights defensive lineman has been working with the Scarlet Knights linebackers group since joining the coaching staff prior to the 2020 season, so he knows the unit better than most.

On top of that, he's been rotating in and out with Scott Vallone as one of the assistant coaches who's been out on the road recruiting over the past year or so, meaning he's already familiar with several high school coaches.

Last, but not least he also coached linebackers elsewhere as he was Lehigh's linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator for the 2019 season, where he helped developed Keith Woetzel into a Second Team All-America and First Team All-Patriot League, as he led the conference with 118 total tackles, 12 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

2011: Haverford School (Vol. Asst.)

2012: Thiel College - DIII (DL / Asst. S&C)

2013-14: Rutgers (GA)

2015-18: Holy Cross (DL)

2019: Lehigh (LBs / Def. Run Game Coor.)

2020-PRESENT: Rutgers (QC - LBs)