2024 Ohio tight end Gavin Grover details new Rutgers Football offer
Rutgers Football is far from done with the class of 2023, but that hasn’t stopped the staff from being active in future recruiting classes as they are still sending out offers throughout the next couple of classes.
One of the newest offers was sent out to class of 2024 tight end Gavin Grover and he spoke with TKR about the offer almost immediately after.
“I was on FaceTime with coach (Greg) Schiano and he offered me on the spot,” Grover told TKR. “He basically explained to me the Rutgers culture, which I really like and said I would be a great fit for his program.”
