Right before announcing the new offensive line coach in Pat Flahert, Rutgers was making moves on the recruiting trail when it comes to the guys up front.

The latest from RU is an offer being extended to Avon Old Farms (CT) 2024 offensive lineman Jack Hines on Tuesday.

"I feel really good about that one," Hines told The Knight Report. "It's a school I've been wanting an offer from for a while."