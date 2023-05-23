2024 four-star G Dellquan Warren has decommitted from Rutgers
Keystone Prep (PA) four-star guard Dellquan Warren took to social media today to announce that he has decommitted from Rutgers
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard prospect said the following via Instagram after announcing his decommitment from the program.
"After a lot of long hard conversations with my close and loved ones. I have decided to re-open my recruitment with keeping Rutgers at the top of my list," said Warren.
Now the top 100 ranked prospect originally committed to the Scarlet Knights back in the late December and seemed excited to join the program, however he will now explore some other options.
Some of his other offers currently include the likes of schools such as Alabama, Dayton, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Xavier, St. John's, VCU and several others.
Stay tuned for more on Warren and where Rutgers Basketball could look to next for a new point guard recruit right here on The Knight Report!
