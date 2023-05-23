Keystone Prep (PA) four-star guard Dellquan Warren took to social media today to announce that he has decommitted from Rutgers

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard prospect said the following via Instagram after announcing his decommitment from the program.

"After a lot of long hard conversations with my close and loved ones. I have decided to re-open my recruitment with keeping Rutgers at the top of my list," said Warren.