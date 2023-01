The 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward recruit plays his high school ball over at McEachern High Schools down in Powder Springs, Georgia and ranks as a five-star recruit per Rivals.

Rutgers Basketball lands their second verbal commit commitment in the class of 2024 today as forward Airious "Ace" Bailey has made his decision public today.

Just a few years after landing Clifford Omoruyi (No. 42 overall), the highest ranked recruit in program history, Pike and crew landed a commitment from the No. 230overall prospect in the class of 2023 forward Gavin Griffths and broke his record yet again, now landing the No. 5 overall player in the class of 2024.

With Bailey and No. 91 overall Dellquan Warren now on board for Pikiell and crew in the class of 2024, it will be interesting to see how the Scarlet Knights fill up the rest of this class.

Stay tuned for more about Bailey and other Rutgers Basketball recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!