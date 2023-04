Rutgers Football played host to several different prospects this past weekend for the team’s first scrimmage of the spring and came away with one commitment as Wisconsin linebacker Sam Pilof made his decision to commit to the program.

Now other than Pilof, there was another top target on campus and that was Massachusetts defensive end Cooper Ackerman who didn’t end up committing, but did schedule an official visit to check out Rutgers this summer.

“I scheduled an official visit to Rutgers for the weekend of June 2nd,” Ackerman told TKR. “The recent visit went great as it was my fourth time down there, so I’m pretty familiar and comfortable with everyone there."