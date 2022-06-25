2023 WR Famah Toure recaps B1G visits, sets decision date
One of New Jersey’s top recruits in the class of 2023, athlete Famah Toure took two official visits recently to Illinois and Rutgers over the past few weeks and is getting ready for the next step in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect recapped both of those visits and talked about when we can expect a decision from him below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news