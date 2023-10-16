With that being said, let's see which of the current freshmen have burned their redshirts.

It's now week eight of the 2023 College Football season, which means we are over the halfway point for the Rutgers Football season.

Now while the redshirt tracker is usually designed to track the freshmen class, there are still several other players on the team who have been on the team for a few years now that have yet to ever use their redshirt and could potentially use it this season if they chose to.

So let's check in on who else on the roster has either burned their potential redshirt or still could to retain this year of eligibility.