2023 Rutgers Football Redshirt Tracker -- Week Eight Edition

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

It's now week eight of the 2023 College Football season, which means we are over the halfway point for the Rutgers Football season.

With that being said, let's see which of the current freshmen have burned their redshirts.

FRESHMAN REDSHIRT REPORT
PLAYER GAMES PLAYED

QB Ajani Sheppard

1

RB Jashon Benjamin

5

WR Ian Strong

7

WR Davoun Fuse

5

WR Famah Toure

1

WR Jesse Ofurie

3

WR Deondre Johnson

1

WR Dylan Braithwaite

1

DE Djibril Abdou-Rahman

1

DT Jasire Peterson

4

LB Abram Wright

1

S Sage Clawges

1

LS Jake Eldridge

7
BOLD = BURNED REDSHIRT

Now while the redshirt tracker is usually designed to track the freshmen class, there are still several other players on the team who have been on the team for a few years now that have yet to ever use their redshirt and could potentially use it this season if they chose to.

So let's check in on who else on the roster has either burned their potential redshirt or still could to retain this year of eligibility.

VETERAN PLAYERS REDSHIRT REPORT
PLAYER GAMES PLAYED

QB Evan Simon

1

RB Kyle Monangai

7

WR Chris Long

1

WR Rashad Rochelle

7

WR Christian Dremel

7

WR Isaiah Washington

7

TE Mike Higgins

1

TE Johnny Langan

7

OL Bryan Felter

7

OL Hollin Pierce

7

OL Mike Ciaffoni

7

DE Aaron Lewis

7

DE Kenny Fletcher

7

DT Troy Rainey

7

DT Kyonte Hamilton

7

LB Dariel Djabome

4

LB Jamier Wright-Collins

6

CB Eric Rogers

7

CB Max Melton

7

CB Robert Longerbeam

7

S Flip Dixon

7

S Shaquan Loyal

7

S Desmond Igbinosun

7
BOLD = BURNED REDSHIRT

