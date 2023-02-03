Next up in our 2023 Rutgers Baseball position breakdown, The Knight Report takes a look at the surplus of catchers on the roster for the Scarlet Knights this upcoming season.

ANDY AXELSON

Senior catcher Andy Axelson returns to Rutgers for his final season with the Scarlet Knights. Axelson is the veteran backstop on the roster and is coming off a career-best season offensively. Axelson is a 5’11” 200-pound catcher out of Roxbury High School in Roxbury, New Jersey. During his junior season, Axelson had a strong offensive season, especially as a backup catcher where he played in a career-high 21 games. He slashed .279/.415/.419 with twelve hits, six doubles, thirteen runs scored, and a .834 OPS. Axelson should remain as the backup catcher this season but might see more action this season.

DANNY MELNICK

Junior catcher/outfielder Danny Melnick might not see a lot of action behind the plate, but he should get plenty of at-bats this season. Melnick was one of the few transfers Steven Owens and the Scarlet Knights landed from the Transfer Portal last offseason. Melnick is a 5’11” 185-pound catcher/outfielder out of the Hun School in Hamilton, New Jersey who transfers in from Quinnipiac University after spending three seasons with the Bobcats. Melnick earned a starting role for the Bobcats last season and became one of their best hitters. The Garden State native slashed .344/.423/.656 with 55 hits, seventeen doubles, eleven home runs, 33 RBIs, 21 walks, and a 1.079 OPS. Melnick will likely play in the outfield for the Scarlet Knight if he’s not starting behind the plate.

JASON SHOCKLEY

Sophomore backstop Jason Shockley is back for his second season with the Scarlet Knights. Shockley had his ups and downs as a freshman and has some quality competition behind the plate. Shockley is a 6’3” 195-pound catcher out of Sussex Technical High School in Greenwood, Delaware. In his freshman season, Shockley posted a .217 batting average with five hits, one double, seven walks, and eight runs scored. Shockley is going to have to stand out to get some playing time this season. The Scarlet Knights kept Axelson, who’s a standout defensive catcher. They also brought in a talented transfer, Danny Melnick, and signed Hugh Pinkney.

