Next up in our 2023 Rutgers Baseball position breakdown, The Knight Report takes a look at the left handed pitching rotation for the Scarlet Knights this season.

JUSTIN SINIBALDI

Junior left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi is back for a third season with the Scarlet Knights. Sinibaldi has thrown a lot in his first two seasons and will look to take on a bigger role this season. Sinibaldi is a 6’4” 220-pound left-handed pitcher out of Bridgewater-Raritan High School in Bridgewater, New Jersey. During his freshman season, Sinibaldi was mostly used as a midweek starter for the Scarlet Knights. He made twelve appearances and five starts while posting a 1-1 record with a 6.39 ERA and one save in 31 innings pitched. As a sophomore, Sinibaldi made twenty appearances and started in seven games. He recorded a 2-0 record with a 5.75 ERA, 0.8 HR.9, and 32 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched. Sinibaldi is one of the few pitchers that’s competing for a starting role in the weekend rotation.

JOE MAZZA

Sophomore left-hander Joe Mazza is back for a second season with the Scarlet Knights after an impressive freshman season. The in-state southpaw pitcher is looking to take on a bigger role and get more action this spring. Mazza is a 6’3” 205-pound left-handed pitcher out of Manalapan High School in Manalapan, New Jersey. During his freshman season, Mazza made fifteen appearances out of the bullpen. He posted a 2.08 ERA, 0.7 HR/9, and struck out ten batters in thirteen innings pitched. Mazza is likely to be one of the most active bullpen arms for the Scarlet Knights. Mazza posted good numbers last season but did have issues with command. Mazza walked eight batters, hit one, and also had four wild pitches last season. If Mazza improves his command, he’ll be a more effective reliever for Rutgers.

GRANT BESSER

Junior left-handed pitcher Grant Besser is one of the three left-handers Rutgers brought in this past offseason. Besser is a JUCO transfer that finished his JUCO strong and should have a role on Rutgers’ pitching staff. Besser is a 5’10” 190-pound left-handed pitcher out of Florida Southwestern State College in Ft. Myers, Florida. Besser pitched two seasons for the Bucs and was electric in his sophomore season. As a sophomore, Besser made nine appearances and five starts. Besser posted a 2-2 record with a 1.32 ERA, 9.5 K/9, 1.06 WHIP, and 29 strikeouts in 27.1 innings pitched. He was also named First Team All-Conference in the Suncoast Conference.

DONOVAN ZSAK

True freshman left-handed pitcher Donovan Zsak was a late addition for the Scarlet Knights but was one of the highest-ranked commits in Rutgers class. However, it’s unlikely Zsak pitches this season. Zsak is a 6’3” 185-pound left-handed pitcher out of St. Joseph High School in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. On Perfect Game, Zsak was the 173rd-ranked prospect and 24th-ranked left-handed pitcher in his class. He was also the seventh-ranked prospect and third-ranked LHP in New Jersey. Zsak was originally signed to play with the University of Virginia but was released from his NLI due to his second Tommy John surgery. Zsak will likely not pitch this season as he recovers from his major elbow injury and should get redshirted.

JT KRONER