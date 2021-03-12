The recruiting process has just started for one of Pennsylvania’s best athletes, 2023 Joey Schlaffer out of Exeter Township Senior High School recently earned his fourth, fifth and sixth offer all within a day or two of each other.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound athlete spoke with recruiting analyst Richie Schnyderite to talk about his recruitment, his new scholarship opportunities and more.

“It is picking up right now as you can kind of see,” Schlaffer told StorrsCentral. “The past couple of weeks it hasn’t nearly been as crazy as it’s been right now. I’ve been talking to the big ones like Rutgers who I just got an offer from, Pittsburgh who I also just got an offer from, I’ve talked to Penn State a little bit and Virginia Tech recently. Those are the main ones right now.”