2023 Pennsylvania ATH Davoun Fuse commits to Rutgers Football

“First, I would like to thank god, my family, and my coaches. I appreciate everyone for being with me through this entire recruiting process, but this one team that I know will treat me like F.A.M.I.L.Y. and who will always have my back and develop me better than any other team not just as a player, but also as an adult. With that being said I'll be committing to the University of Rutgers,” Fuse said in his commitment post.

Rutgers Football has added their fourth verbal commitment to the class of 2023, as Washington (Pa.) athlete Davoun Fuse has verbally committed to the Scarlet Knights.

Fuse originally earned his offer from the Rutgers staff this past April on a visit and that’s when the program really began to stand out to him.

“Coach (Greg) Schiano sat my family and I down when I visited and thats when he offered,” Fuse told TKR. “He explained the meaning of F.T.C. to us and I loved it and I felt like I was at home. I’ve been working to get where I am now surrounded by people i trust and love.”

The Pennsylvania native is listed as a 6-foot-5, 190-pound athlete recruit and played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back for his high school team last season. However the Scarlet Knights like him best as a linebacker.

With Fuse now committed, the Scarlet Knights now have four verbal commits in the class of 2023, as he joins the likes of WR Yazeed Haynes, OL John Stone and DL Jasire Peterson.

